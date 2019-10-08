McPhee recorded six solo tackles, including a sack in Sunday's 26-23 win over Pittsburgh.

While he's finished with a sack in three of Baltimore's first five games of the season, McPhee has managed just 15 total tackles up to this point in the 2019-20 campaign. The six tackles in Sunday's win were a season-high for the 30-year-old linebacker.

