Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Gets tender
The Ravens tendered Adeboyejo, an exclusive rights free agent, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Adeboyejo made some noise in training camp as an undrafted rookie last season, earning a spot on the practice squad for most of the year until he was activated for Week 17 and logged 21 target-less snaps on offense. He'll be back to compete for a spot on a thinned-out wideout depth chart that has John Brown and Ryan Grant replacing Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin.
More News
-
Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Misses Sunday's practice•
-
Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Making plays in camp•
-
Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Leaves practice on cart Tuesday•
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...