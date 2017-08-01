Adeboyejo (undisclosed) was carted off of Tuesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Making the Week 1 roster was going to be difficult already for the undrafted rookie, and this injury could make his uphill battle even steeper. There was speculation that this was a back injury, yet nothing has been released yet, so check back as more details are released.

