Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Leaves practice on cart Tuesday
Adeboyejo (undisclosed) was carted off of Tuesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Making the Week 1 roster was going to be difficult already for the undrafted rookie, and this injury could make his uphill battle even steeper. There was speculation that this was a back injury, yet nothing has been released yet, so check back as more details are released.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....