Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Making plays in camp
Adeboyejo made several big plays down the field at the Ravens' open practice over the weekend, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.
Mink makes an important distinction in the article, noting that several of Adeboyejo's long receptions were coming against veterans and expected starters like Brandon Carr and Lardarius Webb. Adeboyejo has some intriguing traits, such as his long speed for a player at 6-foot-3 as he posted a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the combine. There's still a long ways to go before the Ravens' wide receiver depth chart is settled, but Adeboyejo will be a player to watch in Thursday's upcoming preseason opener against the Redskins.
