Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Misses Sunday's practice
Adeboyejo (knee) isn't practicing Sunday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun.
The undrafted rookie out of Mississippi has taken advantage of Breshad Perriman's hamstring injury to get some run with the first-team offense, including in Thursday's preseason game against Miami. Adeboyejo was held without a catch on two targets in that contest, perhaps already bothered by the knee injury that's holding him out Sunday. He's likely still on the roster bubble and won't be any higher than fourth or fifth on the depth chart if Baltimore's other wideouts are healthy.
