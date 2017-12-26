Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Promoted from practice squad
The Ravens promoted Adeboyejo from their practice squad Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jeremy Maclin's (knee) status is up in the air for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bengals, so the addition of Adeboyejo will give the Ravens another depth option at receiver. Adeboyejo, who signed with the Ravens in May as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi, was among the team's final roster cuts coming out of training camp.
