The Ravens tendered Adeboyejo, an exclusive rights free agent, a contract for the 2018 season Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Adeboyejo made some noise in training camp as an undrafted rookie last season, earning a spot on the practice squad for most of the year until he was activated for Week 17, logging 21 target-less snaps on offense. He'll be back to compete for a spot in a thinned-out wideout depth chart that has John Brown and Ryan Grant replacing Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin.