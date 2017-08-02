Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: Returns to practice Wednesday
Adeboyejo (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The undrafted free agent out of Mississippi was carted off the field Tuesday, but he was back in the fold for Wednesday's session. According to Zrebiec, Adeboyejo turned in a strong performance in his return to practice. Adeboyejo (6-3, 197) is an intriguing prospect, but he'll have to leapfrog over several other wideouts on the depth chart in order to break camp with the team.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...