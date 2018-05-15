Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: To begin camp on PUP
Adeboyejo will have surgery to repair an upper leg muscle and begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Adeboyejo spent most of last season on the team's practice squad before being called up for the final game of the regular season. The wideout was in line to potentially compete for a backup job in the Ravens' passing game, but this setback could lead to Adeboyejo being left off the final roster.
