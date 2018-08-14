Ravens' Quincy Adeboyejo: To remain on PUP
Adeboyejo (upper leg) is expected to start the regular season on the PUP list, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Adeboyejo underwent surgery back in May to repair an upper leg muscle and has been sidelined since. With head coach John Harbaugh not expecting the wideout to be medically cleared before the start of the season, it could lead to Adeboyejo being waived/injured and heading towards the Ravens' injured reserve.
