Ali caught both of his targets for two yards during Sunday night's 28-24 loss to the Patriots. He also returned one kickoff for 29 yards.

The second-year pro from Marshall has become more involved in Baltimore's passing game over the last three weeks, catching six of seven targets for 45 yards and a touchdown during that span. Ali has served as one of the Ravens' top return men this season, tallying 712 kick-return yards over 13 appearances. He's expected to remain a depth option in Baltimore's backfield and the primary kick returner in the Week 17 matchup against the Packers.