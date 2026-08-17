Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Ravens' Rasheen Ali: Dealing with injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Ali has an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss the Ravens' preseason opener Saturday against the Eagles, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The running back also had to sit for most of the practice week leading up to that contest, per Hensley. Ali recorded 763 kickoff-return yards in 2025, and if he can return soon enough, he should be in line to play a similar role this season. The fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft remains third on the running back depth chart behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!