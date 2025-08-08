Ali suffered an undisclosed injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Colts, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Ali picked up 37 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the contest, but he worked in behind Keaton Mitchell. That suggests he currently sits fourth on the running back depth chart in Baltimore, placing him on the roster bubble. The nature of the injury is unclear, but John Harbaugh suggested the Ravens may need to add depth at running back, hinting at the possibility of Ali missing additional time.