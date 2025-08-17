Ali rushed the ball 19 times for 62 yards in Saturday's 31-13 preseason win over the Cowboys. He added one reception on two targets for 10 yards.

Ali suffered an undisclosed injury during the Ravens' first preseason contest but was able to return Saturday. He drew the start with Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) all sitting and led the team with 19 carries. Most importantly, coach John Harbaugh said following the contest that the team would carry four running backs into the regular season, meaning Ali is very likely to make the roster, per Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun.