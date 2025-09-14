Ravens' Rasheen Ali: Might have concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ali is getting evaluated for a possible concussion during Baltimore's matchup with Cleveland on Sunday.
The running back and special teamer exited in the first quarter, but he did record a solo tackle before leaving the contest. Ali finished with 167 kickoff-return yards in the Ravens' 41-40 loss to the Bills in Week 1, and in his absence, Justice Hill might be next in line to return kicks.
