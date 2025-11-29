Ali turned four carries into 17 yards and three kickoff returns into 71 yards during the Ravens' 32-14 loss to the Bengals on Thursday.

Ali had just four touches on offense during Thursday's loss, though his 29 snaps were notably higher than RB1 Derrick Henry (24) as game script worked against the latter. Ali figures to serve as the Ravens' RB2 behind Henry and ahead of Keaton Mitchell for as long as Justice Hill (neck) is on injured reserve.