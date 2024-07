Ali (biceps) participated in Monday's training camp practice, Ryan Mink and Matt Ryan of the Ravens' official website reports.

Ali was injured at the Senior Bowl leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft but is all systems go for the start of camp in Baltimore. Taken 165th overall out of Marshall, Ali is competing for a roster spot behind the likes of Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell (knee, PUP). Ali figures to see heavy preseason usage this summer.