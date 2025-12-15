Ali caught both of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown while adding a 32-yard kickoff return in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals.

Ali finished second on the team in both catches and receiving yards, most notably turning a short reception into a 30-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The running back appears to have carved out a solid role for himself in the passing game, reeling in four of five targets for 43 yards and a score over the last two contests. Ali remains behind Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell on the depth chart, but he may garner more opportunities moving forward.