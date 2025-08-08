Ali took nine carries for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against Indianapolis.

The stat line looks good, but Keaton Mitchell got the start and put up a 9-68-1 rushing line, taking five carries to Ali's one over the first two drives while second-string QB Cooper Rush was still in the game. Ali then got more work with the third unit, reinforcing the notion that he's stuck behind Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Mitchell on Baltimore's depth chart. The Ravens may still try to keep Ali around, either on the roster or practice squad, considering Mitchell and Hill both weigh less than 200 pounds.