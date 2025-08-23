Ali took nine carries for 36 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-3 preseason win over Washington.

The 2024 fifth-round pick solidified his argument for the No. 4 RB role, starting the final preseason game and hitting paydirt from nine yards out on the opening drive. D'Ernest Johnson also got snaps on the first drive, and then scored a TD on the second series, but Ali remains the favorite to stick around for one of Baltimore's final few roster spots. Fellow RBs Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell were among the dozens of Ravens rested Saturday, with coach John Harbaugh mostly using the game to evaluate the bottom of his roster. Harbaugh said in mid-August that the Ravens intend to keep a fourth RB (presumably Ali) on their initial regular-season roster.