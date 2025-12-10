Ali rushed once for two yards and caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Steelers.

Ali played 27 of the Ravens' 80 offensive snaps, behind Derrick Henry (43) and ahead of Keaton Mitchell (12). The second-year running back was not a major factor in the contest, recording just 13 total yards on his three touches. As long as Henry is healthy, Ali figures to continue to see limited usage in Baltimore's offense. The Marshall product should remain far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Bengals.