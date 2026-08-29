Ali carried the ball nine times for 28 yards and caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Friday's 41-3 preseason win over the Commanders.

The third-year running back got the start in the preseason finale with the Ravens resting their key personnel and led the team in touches on the night, although he didn't make much of an impact. Ali appears set to open the regular season as the third option in the backfield behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, with his main competition being rookie fifth-round pick Adam Randall, who is still learning the nuances of the RB position after mainly playing wide receiver in college before making the switch on a full-time basis in his draft year.