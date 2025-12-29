Ali had two catches for eight yards on three targets Saturday against the Packers.

Ali was shut out of the rushing rotation Saturday as Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell took all the carries among running backs. He had three targets, though, which wasa respectable share considering Baltimore only threw the ball 20 times. Ali seems to have carved out a role as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield but Baltimore is not using him as a rusher. He has just six carries for 24 yards on the season.