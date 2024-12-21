Bateman (foot) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

After being a full participant Tuesday, Bateman was limited at practice Wednesday before being deemed a non-participant Thursday, as well as questionable for Saturday's contest. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the 2021 first-rounder was spotted wearing a walking boot in the locker room Thursday, but Bateman has evidently progressed to the point that he'll be available to face Pittsburgh after all. It remains to be seen if he'll be limited at all in the process, but Bateman's presence in any capacity bolsters a Ravens wideout corps that also features Zay Flowers, with Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and Anthony Miller on hand to provide support in the absence of Nelson Agholor (concussion) and Diontae Johnson, who the team waived Friday.