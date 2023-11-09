Bateman (back) was limited at practice Thursday.

Bateman was a full participant in Wednesday's session, so it appears as though the wideout may have tweaked his back during Thursday's practice. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Bateman heads into Sunday's game against the Browns with an injury designation or cleared for Week 10 action. If he's out of limited this weekend, added snaps would be available for Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay in a Baltimore WR corps that also includes Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham.