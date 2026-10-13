Bateman caught five of six passes for 62 yards during the Ravens' 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Bateman ended up leading the Ravens in receiving yards while finishing second in catches and targets to Zay Flowers (eight catches on nine targets). Bateman played a crucial role in Baltimore's come-from-behind victory, with the veteran wide receiver logging catches of 11, seven and 20 yards late in the fourth quarter (all for first downs), with the drive ending on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley to Devontez Walker. Bateman has a 16-233-1 receiving line on 20 targets over his last four games, but his role on offense would likely decrease once rookie third-round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) returns from injured reserve, which could happen as soon as Week 7 against the Browns on Oct. 18.