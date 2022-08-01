Bateman is making a good impression at training camp and has cut down on the drops that plagued him during the offseason program, Kyle Barber of the Ravens' official website reports.

The report notes that Bateman has been active at all levels of the field, after largely seeing short-to-intermediate targets as a rookie. He'll likely see more deep looks -- and more targets overall -- now that Marquise Brown isn't with the Ravens, and it'll also help to have a healthy Lamar Jackson after Bateman spent much of his rookie year catching passes from weak-armed backups. The 2021 first-round pick is in good position to break out, with the Ravens clearly depending on him and TE Mark Andrews to pull most of the weight in the passing game.