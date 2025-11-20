Bateman (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bateman has yet to practice since spraining his ankle in Week 10 against the Vikings. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to avoid sitting out a second consecutive game Sunday against the Jets. Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester are the healthy wide receiver options for Baltimore.