Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bateman (ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Bateman has missed Baltimore's first two practices after spraining his ankle in the Week 10 win over the Vikings. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to avoid being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Tylan Wallace, LaJohntay Wester and Devontez Walker would be candidates for additional playing time alongside Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins if Bateman doesn't play.
