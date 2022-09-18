Bateman brought in four of seven targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 42-38 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Bateman found the end zone for the second time in as many games to open the season when he got wide open for a 75-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. He ultimately led Baltimore in receiving yardage on the afternoon, and he heads into a Week 3 road battle versus the Patriots with plenty of momentum.