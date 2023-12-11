Bateman caught two of four targets for 24 yards Sunday against the Rams.

It continues to be a disappointing season for Bateman as he was out-snapped and out-targeted by Nelson Agholor and was once again held under 30 receiving yards. Bateman has a mere 11 percent target share and is only drawing targets on 17 percent of his routes, which ranks in the 42nd percentile among receivers. To compound the volume issues, Bateman is only catching 55 percent of his targets. His usage has only ticked up slightly since Baltimore had to reconfigure the target distribution in Mark Andrews' absence and the bulk of the passing game is centered on the trio of Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham and Isaiah Likely.