Bateman (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Bateman missed Wednesday's session, but his return to the field a day later has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams. The Ravens' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Bateman practiced fully or was limited Thursday.
More News
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Feeling sick•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Held in check by Chargers•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Not worried about injury•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Injures foot but should be fine•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Maximizes one catch in win•