Bateman (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
A left foot sprain kept Bateman sidelined for the Ravens' last two games, but the 2021 first-rounder is back in the mix Sunday and barring any setbacks, should return to a key role in the team's passing attack alongside top tight end Mark Andrews. Prior to sustaining his injury in Week 4, Bateman had caught 11 passes for 243 yards and two TDs on 22 targets, and as long as he remains available the 22-year-old should log steady enough opportunities in the coming weeks to merit fantasy lineup consideration.
