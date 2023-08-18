Bateman (foot) returned to practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Bateman had missed practice the previous two days, but coach John Harbaugh noted Wednesday that the wideout hadn't experienced any setbacks with his surgically-repaired foot. "There's a process to getting guys back," Harbaugh noted of Bateman. "He's on schedule." As the coming season approaches, the 2021 first-rounder is in line to be a key cog in a revamped Ravens WR corps that also includes veteran newcomers Odell Beckham and Nelson Agholor, as well a promising rookie Zay Flowers. Assuming he can stay healthy, Bateman looks poised for a bounce-back in 2023, after being limited to six games last season, during which he recorded a 15-285-2 receiving line.