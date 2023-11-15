Bateman secured two of his four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Browns.

Bateman played a season-high 74 percent of snaps Sunday, though his production left much to be desired. The veteran wideout continued his streak of underwhelming performances, as he is averaging just 22.8 yards per game so far in 2023. Bateman's role in the offense seems to be growing in recent weeks, but his increased involvement has not resulted in much production. The 23-year-old will be difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production going forward, starting with a Week 11 matchup against the Bengals.