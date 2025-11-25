Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Bateman (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

With a full practice in tow, Bateman should be in line to play Thursday against the Bengals, after the ankle injury had kept him from suiting up in each of the Ravens' last two games. The return of Bateman will likely leave fewer opportunities available for DeAndre Hopkins, who had handled his two highest snap counts of the season over the previous two weeks.