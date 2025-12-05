Bateman (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Steelers.

Bateman sandwiched full sessions around a limited practice Thursday due to a lingering ankle injury that sidelined him Weeks 11 and 12. In his return to action last Thursday against the Bengals, he logged a 73 percent snap share but was targeted only one time, which he couldn't corral. In 10 appearances overall this season, Bateman's 16-194-2 line on 33 targets hasn't afforded him much sway in the fantasy realm.