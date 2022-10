Coach John Harbaugh revealed Monday that Bateman has a sprained left foot and deemed the wide receiver close to returning, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Harabugh clarified the nature of the foot injury that has kept Bateman out of Baltimore's last two games. It sounds like there's optimism that absence could draw to a close Sunday against the Browns, though Bateman's participation or lack thereof in practice will likely provide a better approximation of his chances of suiting up in Week 7.