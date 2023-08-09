The Ravens activated Bateman (foot) off the active/PUP list Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Bateman began training camp on the PUP list after receiving a cortisone shot in his foot earlier this offseason, though he did participate in minicamp on a limited basis. Coach John Harbaugh said on the first day of training camp that "Bateman's Lisfranc surgery is good; he's fine," but soreness kept the 2021 first-round pick off the field until now. If the Ravens remain cautious and want to ramp up Bateman's practice load he could still be held out of Saturday's preseason opener against the Eagles, but it will be encouraging for fantasy managers to at least see the wideout back on the field for crucial first-team reps.