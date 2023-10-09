Bateman caught one of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Bateman was inefficient in his return from a hamstring injury and had a costly drop in the end zone. He finished the day with one reception on 27 snaps, which ranked fourth among Ravens receivers Sunday. Bateman has eight catches for 67 yards on 12 targets through four games with uninspiring marks in his peripheral numbers such as yards per route run and yards after the catch. Baltimore travels to London to face the Titans in Week 6.