Coach John Harbaugh noted Friday that Bateman (foot) has "chance to be out there pretty soon," Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The Ravens placed Bateman on the active/PUP list to start training camp, but it appears as though he's inching toward a return to practice. That said, Harbaugh declined to give time-frame for when that might occur, so at this stage the wideout's status for the team's preseason opener (Aug. 12, against the Eagles) remains cloudy.