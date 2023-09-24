Bateman noted after Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts that his hamstring tightened up on him during the contest, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Though Zrebiec indicates that Bateman was laboring late in the game and walked back to locker room with a pronounced limp, the wideout doesn't think his hamstring issue is anything serious. That said, Bateman's status is now worth tracking (along with that of fellow WR Odell Beckham/ankle) as next weekend's tilt against the Browns approaches.