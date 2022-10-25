Bateman didn't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury.
Bateman was sidelined Weeks 5 and 6 as a result of a foot concern, so the Ravens may be giving him a day off in the wake of hauling in four of five targets for 42 yards in his return to action this past Sunday against the Browns. Wednesday's practice report will indicate whether or not he heads into Thursday with a designation ahead of a road matchup with the Buccaneers.
