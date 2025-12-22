Bateman failed to reel in either of his two targets in Sunday night's 28-24 loss to the Patriots.

Bateman missed the previous game with an ankle injury but returned to his clear WR2 role behind Zay Flowers against New England. However, Bateman's two targets were three fewer than DeAndre Hopkins despite Bateman out-snapping Hopkins 38 to 20. After an impressive 2024 season that saw Bateman post a 45-756-9 receiving line, he's caught more than two passes in a game just once this season with a total of two touchdowns.