Bateman (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.
Bateman and Odell Beckham (ankle) were both absent. The banged-up wide receivers will have two more opportunities to practice before Sunday's game against the Browns. Should Bateman or Beckham sit, Nelson Agholor would be poised to garner more opportunities alongside rookie Zay Flowers.
More News
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Minimal involvement in passing game•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Three catches in season-opening win•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Healthy heading into Week 1•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Feels back to normal•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Back in action•