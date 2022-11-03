Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and Tylan Wallace in the mix for added snaps in the coming weeks. Bateman finishes his sophomore campaign with15 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets across six appearances.