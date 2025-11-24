Bateman (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Bateman -- who didn't practice last week -- missed his second straight game Sunday against the Jets, but ahead of Week 12 action, coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the wideout was progressing well in his recovery and has a chance to play this Thursday night against the Bengals, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports. Bateman now has two more chances to upgrade his listed practice participation level before the Ravens post their Week 13 game statuses Wednesday.