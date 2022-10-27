Bateman (foot) is expected to play Thursday night against the Buccaneers, barring any pregame setbacks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The same goes for TE Mark Andrews (knee) and RB Gus Edwards (knee), with the trio having been listed as questionable for the contest by the Ravens. Confirmation of the three player's Week 8 statuses is slated to arrive when inactives are posted ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.