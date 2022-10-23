Bateman (foot) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bateman and Mark Andrews (knee), both officially listed as questionable, are expected to be available for Sunday's divisional matchup against Cleveland. The 2021 first-round pick is coming off back-to-back absences due to a left foot sprain. Bateman's status still may come down to the wire ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, as Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that the wideout said Friday the final decision will be left to coach John Harbaugh.