Bateman did not bring in his lone target during Baltimore's 41-23 win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

Bateman and Lamar Jackson connected on a 19-yard pass late in the second quarter, but that play was called back due to offensive holding. Jackson and Bateman failed to connect on a throw early in the third quarter, and the latter finished with zero catches for the fourth time since the beginning of the 2025 season. Bateman ended up leading all wide receivers with 53 offensive snaps, and despite the early dud, his role in the offense should expand for as long as rookie Ja'Kobi Lane is sidelined by a fractured wrist, and even more so if Zay Flowers (hamstring) were to miss time. The Ravens host the Saints on Sept. 20 in what is Baltimore's home opener.